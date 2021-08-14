UrduPoint.com

CJs Of AJK Supreme Court, /High Court Hoist National Flag On 75th Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

CJs of AJK Supreme Court, /High Court hoist national flag on 75th independence Day

Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Chief Justice AJK High Court Saddaqat Hussain Raja jointly hoisted the national flag of Pakistan on the eve of 75th anniversary of Independence Day of the country here Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Chief Justice AJK High Court Saddaqat Hussain Raja jointly hoisted the national flag of Pakistan on the eve of 75th anniversary of Independence Day of the country here Saturday.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held in the premises between the AJK Supreme and High court buildings.

Judge AJK Supreme Court Justice Khawaja Muhmmad Naseem, Judge Supreme Court Ali Raza Khan, Voice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Maqbool Waar, President Bar Association Raja Aftab Advocate, Secretary General Supreme Court Bar Raja Altaf Ahmed Advocate, Secretary General High Court Bar Syed Zulqarnain Naqvi Advocate and other ex judges, dignitaries of Bar Associations and senior lawyers were also present on the occasion.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were presented besides salute by a smart contingent of AJK Police to the national flag were parts of the event.

Later, cake cutting ceremony was also held during the ceremony which was culminated with special prayers for the tranquility, stability, progress, prosperity of Pakistan and freedom of Occupied Kashmir from Indian illegal and forcible occupation. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs' of Pakistan Army Jawans who embraced Shahadat against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Justice Occupied Kashmir Supreme Court Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Lawyers Progress Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event From Court

Recent Stories

FS&HFA organizes 'Azadi Food Festival' to celebrat ..

FS&HFA organizes 'Azadi Food Festival' to celebrate Independence Day

12 seconds ago
 DC hoists national flag at Quaid's Residency in Zi ..

DC hoists national flag at Quaid's Residency in Ziarat

13 seconds ago
 Independence Day celebrated in KP with national ze ..

Independence Day celebrated in KP with national zeal

15 seconds ago
 Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with zeal: ..

Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with zeal: Qureshi

18 seconds ago
 Coal Mine Accident in Northwest China Kills 1, Lea ..

Coal Mine Accident in Northwest China Kills 1, Leaves 19 Trapped Underground - A ..

4 minutes ago
 NESPAK celebrates Independence Day

NESPAK celebrates Independence Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.