CJs of AJK Supreme Court, /High Court hoist national flag on 75th independence Day

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Chief Justice AJK High Court Saddaqat Hussain Raja jointly hoisted the national flag of Pakistan on the eve of 75th anniversary of Independence Day of the country here Saturday.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held in the premises between the AJK Supreme and High court buildings.

Judge AJK Supreme Court Justice Khawaja Muhmmad Naseem, Judge Supreme Court Ali Raza Khan, Voice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Maqbool Waar, President Bar Association Raja Aftab Advocate, Secretary General Supreme Court Bar Raja Altaf Ahmed Advocate, Secretary General High Court Bar Syed Zulqarnain Naqvi Advocate and other ex judges, dignitaries of Bar Associations and senior lawyers were also present on the occasion.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were presented besides salute by a smart contingent of AJK Police to the national flag were parts of the event.

Later, cake cutting ceremony was also held during the ceremony which was culminated with special prayers for the tranquility, stability, progress, prosperity of Pakistan and freedom of Occupied Kashmir from Indian illegal and forcible occupation. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs' of Pakistan Army Jawans who embraced Shahadat against terrorism.