CJs Of Pakistan, AJK Thank NA Speaker For Golden Jubilee Celebration Invitation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Umar Atta Bandial, and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, have expressed their gratitude for the invitation extended by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, to attend the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution of 1973 held on April 10, 2023

Justice Umar Atta Bandial, in his letter to the Speaker, offered his heartfelt congratulations on the Constitution's 50th anniversary and highlighted the importance of the Constitution in making Parliament the highest repository of legislative authority in the country.

He expressed regret for not being able to attend the event due to prior court obligations but hoped that Parliament would continue to guide the nation towards progress through sound legislation.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan also expressed his gratitude for the invitation and described it as an honour and a great pleasure.

He apologized for not being able to participate in the celebrations due to legal commitments but paid tribute to the leadership for outlining the tenets that support the Parliament and the country's democracy.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, has expressed his profound gratitude for the messages of felicitations from the Chief Justices.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution were attended by dignitaries from the three pillars of the state and people from all walks of life, making it a resounding success.

