UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Claimants Of Respect To Vote Blatantly Violated Its Sanctity: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Claimants of respect to vote blatantly violated its sanctity: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The so-called claimants of giving respect to vote have blatantly violated sanctity of the right to vote in the Senate elections. It is, in fact, triumph of dirty money over democratic rights.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Thursday.

The CM maintained that every advocate of democracy was ashamed of what happened in the Senate elections.

Regrettably, the PDM played havoc with the democratic norms and all moral values were mercilessly molested through a cruel monitory game, he lamented.

The sellers of human conscience had booted out every democratic principle and it was not the failure of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh but every politician believing in democracy, the CM insisted.

In fact, those making a dacoity over the election process, by acting as traders, had besmirched themselves, he said.

The CM asserted that the doubts expressed by PM Imran Khan about the Senate elections had provedcorrect and his announcement of taking a vote of confidence was an audacious decisionof a fearless leader.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Senate Chief Minister Punjab Democracy Vote Money Moral All Usman Buzdar Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

13 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

22 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

35 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

37 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

37 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.