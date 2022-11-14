Clamp tighten against profiteers, food handlers

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tighten clamp on Profiteers, food handlers and ensured compliance on anti-dengue campaign

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and to address public complaints, ICT food department along with Punjab Food Authority visited Uthal Chowk Bara Kahu and Comsats University areas, the teams inspected restaurants, bakeries, cafeterias and general stores to ensure the compliance over hygiene standards, said news release issued by ICT office.

As per the details, Fines were imposed on restaurants for non-compliance on food laws, hygiene standards and serious violations of food quality.

Deputy director Food also warned food handlers to improve food quality of the restaurants.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area inspected shops and stalls in I-8 Sangam Market to ensure compliance and display DC notified price list for essential commodities and arrested two profiteers on overcharging.

As part of anti-dengue campaign and preventive measures, tire punctures and repairing shops were also inspected and SOPs violators were fined, while others warned of strict compliance with government's instructions to follow dengue SOPs.

During the visit two kg polythene bags were confiscated, said the news release.