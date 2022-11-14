UrduPoint.com

Clamp Tighten Against Profiteers, Food Handlers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Clamp tighten against profiteers, food handlers

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tighten clamp on Profiteers, food handlers and ensured compliance on anti-dengue campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tighten clamp on Profiteers, food handlers and ensured compliance on anti-dengue campaign.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and to address public complaints, ICT food department along with Punjab Food Authority visited Uthal Chowk Bara Kahu and Comsats University areas, the teams inspected restaurants, bakeries, cafeterias and general stores to ensure the compliance over hygiene standards, said news release issued by ICT office.

As per the details, Fines were imposed on restaurants for non-compliance on food laws, hygiene standards and serious violations of food quality.

Deputy director Food also warned food handlers to improve food quality of the restaurants.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area inspected shops and stalls in I-8 Sangam Market to ensure compliance and display DC notified price list for essential commodities and arrested two profiteers on overcharging.

As part of anti-dengue campaign and preventive measures, tire punctures and repairing shops were also inspected and SOPs violators were fined, while others warned of strict compliance with government's instructions to follow dengue SOPs.

During the visit two kg polythene bags were confiscated, said the news release.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Punjab Visit Price Uthal Market Government

Recent Stories

AC foils attempt of setting up crushing plant on l ..

AC foils attempt of setting up crushing plant on land of forest department

2 minutes ago
 DC directs for complete elimination of dengue larv ..

DC directs for complete elimination of dengue larva

2 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Indi ..

US Imposes New Russia-Related Sanctions on 14 Individuals, 28 Entities - Treasur ..

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Approves Transactions With Sanctioned ..

US Treasury Approves Transactions With Sanctioned Russian Entities to Ensure Air ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress to Codif ..

Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress to Codify Federal Abortion Protections

9 minutes ago
 Petition against long march: Lahore High Court dir ..

Petition against long march: Lahore High Court directs ministry, others for fili ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.