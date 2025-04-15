Clarification On PTI Delegation’s Absence From Meeting With US Congressional Delegation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Spokesperson of National Assembly has clarified that Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had hosted a dinner in honour of the US congressional delegation.
According to the spokesperson, the Principal Secretary to the Speaker, Special Secretary for International Relations, and the Director General of Protocol contacted PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar were formally invited.
Both members accepted the invitation and confirmed their attendance at the event.However, despite confirming their participation, the two members did not attend the meeting or the dinner.The spokesperson clarified their claims that they were not invited are contrary to the facts.
