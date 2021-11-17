UrduPoint.com

CLAS Launches Report On ICT Training Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Centre for Law and Security (CLAS), in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP), launched a report on 'ICT Training Policy and Training Needs Assessment' here at Police Lines Headquarters the other day.

Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman was chief guest at the event hosted by CLAS Research Associate Ramsha Noshab, a news release said on Wednesday.

Among others, the launching ceremony was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamran Adil, CLAS Chairman Advisory board Dr Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, CLAS Executive Director Rehman Azhar, students of Law school at TMUC and under training police officers.

In his welcome address, the CLAS chairman highlighted the importance of education and research as a bridge between community and police, urging upon police and citizens to work together for greater good of society and better security.

He emphasized that the role of consultative sessions was to build confidence between the ICT police and the citizens that served the purpose of training and reforms in police department.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said the police faced different challenges every day, so it was important to have adequate training and input from the citizens.

He also discussed the new initiatives taken by the Islamabad Police for better investigation and forensics, stressing the need of better research for police reforms and a dialogue with community aimed at bringing reforms in the Police structure.

After the report launch, souvenirs were presented IGP Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIGP Kamran Adil by CLAS Chairman Advisory Board Dr Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and CLAS Executive Director Rehman Azhar.

