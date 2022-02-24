Clash at Afghan-Pakistani Border Kills 2, Injures 23 - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Two people have been killed and another 23 injured in a clash near the Afghan town of Spin Buldak, close the Pakistani border in the southern Kandahar province, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, Pakistani troops attempted to install a barbwire fence in a local village but were attacked by the Afghans.

"At the moment, two people have died and 23 got injured during the fights in Buldak," the source said.

In 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.