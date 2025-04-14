Clash At Fast Food Chain, Case Registered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A clash occurred when a group of 10-12 armed individuals entered a fast-food chain branch in the Cantt area and engaged in verbal abuse and altercations with staff and customers of the food point, located in Saddar.
The police spokesman said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the branch manager.
He said that the police have identified the suspects and vowed to arrest the culprits, warning that such lawlessness and public harassment will not be tolerated.
Additional police personnel have been deployed around international food chains in the area to prevent occurrence of further incidents.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid4 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela4 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges4 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation4 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident4 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD4 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree4 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project5 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM5 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements5 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed5 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain5 hours ago