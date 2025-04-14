Clash at fast food chain, case registered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A clash occurred when a group of 10-12 armed individuals entered a fast-food chain branch in the Cantt area and engaged in verbal abuse and altercations with staff and customers of the food point, located in Saddar.

The police spokesman said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the branch manager.

He said that the police have identified the suspects and vowed to arrest the culprits, warning that such lawlessness and public harassment will not be tolerated.

Additional police personnel have been deployed around international food chains in the area to prevent occurrence of further incidents.