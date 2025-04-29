Clash between peace committee, unknown assailants leaves one dead, three injured

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A fierce clash erupted late at Tuesday night between local peace committee members and unidentified assailants in the Begukhel area here left one dead and three injured.

According to police, one local resident was killed and three others sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Police reports indicated that the attackers used automatic and heavy weapons during the assault, while members of the peace committee responded with retaliatory fire.

The exchange of gunfire lasted for nearly an hour, after which the unidentified attackers managed to flee the scene.