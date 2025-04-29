Clash Between Peace Committee, Unknown Assailants Leaves One Dead, Three Injured
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A fierce clash erupted late at Tuesday night between local peace committee members and unidentified assailants in the Begukhel area here left one dead and three injured.
According to police, one local resident was killed and three others sustained injuries during the confrontation.
Police reports indicated that the attackers used automatic and heavy weapons during the assault, while members of the peace committee responded with retaliatory fire.
The exchange of gunfire lasted for nearly an hour, after which the unidentified attackers managed to flee the scene.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
Progress on development schemes reviewed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clash between peace committee, unknown assailants leaves one dead, three injured2 minutes ago
-
"Youth Women Open Court" organized in collaboration with SRSP22 minutes ago
-
RSP visits remote areas to promote spots activities22 minutes ago
-
Municipal workers to strike on April 30 across KP22 minutes ago
-
Chinese medical companies invited to set up manufacturing units in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
First Hajj flight,carrying 150 pilgrims,departs from Lahore Airport2 hours ago
-
Religious minister urges pilgrims to follow Saudi Arabian laws during Hajj2 hours ago
-
Indian authorities demolish Kashmiris’ homes to break their freedom spirit.3 hours ago
-
Armed men open fire in Sukkur, 3 killed & 2 injured12 hours ago
-
Khuhro terms CCI decision about canals, victory of Bilawal's democratic efforts12 hours ago
-
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident12 hours ago
-
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President12 hours ago