Clash between relatives leaves one dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A youngster was killed and another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups, who were stated to be close relatives.

According to a spokesman, Rescue 1122 control room received a call from Mumtazabad regarding a bullet injury.

When a team reached the site, it found one youngster dead and another in serious condition. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Muhammad Shahbaz. The other youngster, identified as Muhammad Owais, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Official sources said the two groups had been running a dispute for years. Police concerned started investigation into the incident.