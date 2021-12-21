UrduPoint.com

Clash Claims Life In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:02 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A man died in a clash between two groups at Khushaal Road near Pashtoonabad area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, two groups attacked on each other after developing dispute. As a result, one of them namely Mutiullah (16) died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs.

Further investigation was underway.

