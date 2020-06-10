Clash claims life in Quetta

A man died in a clash between two groups at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A man died in a clash between two groups at Hazarganji area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, two rival groups attacked each other after developing dispute between them. As a result, one of them died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the deceased was identified as a 25-year-old Aziz Ahmed resident of Zehri town area of Quetta.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason for clash could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.