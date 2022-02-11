Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

A man died while another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Mill Awami Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A man died while another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Mill Awami Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans attacked with each other with knives.

As a result, two of them namely Rashid Ahmed and Zahoor Ahmed received injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital's trauma center where Zahoor Ahmed succumbed to his injuries during treatment processes.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of the clash could not be ascertained so for.

Police registered a case and started investigation.