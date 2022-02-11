UrduPoint.com

Clash Claims Life, One Injured In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

A man died while another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Mill Awami Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A man died while another sustained injuries in a clash between two groups at Mill Awami Pump near Sariab area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans attacked with each other with knives.

As a result, two of them namely Rashid Ahmed and Zahoor Ahmed received injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital's trauma center where Zahoor Ahmed succumbed to his injuries during treatment processes.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of the clash could not be ascertained so for.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Died Rashid Man

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

6 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad ..

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaultin ..

Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaulting 9th grade student

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Cr ..

UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - ..

6 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport ..

Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport and Visa Manual 2006

50 minutes ago
 France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV viru ..

France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV virus dies: mayor

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>