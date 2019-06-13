UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clash Claims Two Lives In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Clash claims two lives in Quetta

At least two persons were died in a clash between two groups at Eastern Bypass area of the provincial capital on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :At least two persons were died in a clash between two groups at Eastern Bypass area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute between them.

As a result, two of them died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital where the bodies were identified as Khadim Hussain and Bara Khan. The bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing medico legal formalities. The reason of clash could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Died SITE

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

52 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

52 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

52 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

57 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.