Clash claims two lives in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :At least two persons were died in a clash between two groups at Eastern Bypass area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute between them.

As a result, two of them died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital where the bodies were identified as Khadim Hussain and Bara Khan. The bodies were handed over to their heirs after completing medico legal formalities. The reason of clash could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.