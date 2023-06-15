Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

(@Abdulla99267510)

The violence ensued following the announcement of Murtaza Wahab as the newly elected mayor, defeating JI's Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) In a tense turn of events, clashes broke out between supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) outside the Arts Council, which served as a polling station for the mayoral election in Karachi.

The JI, backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had previously voiced their determination to resist any attempts to manipulate the election results. They alleged that the PPP had engaged in the "abduction" of PTI's union committee chairmen, accusing them of rigging the polls. The ruling party vehemently denied these claims.

The clash resulted in the blockage of the road from Shaheen Complex to MR Kiyani Road, causing disruption to vehicular movement. Numerous parked vehicles suffered damages, and an individual sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Law enforcement authorities swiftly intervened and arrested several party workers involved in the skirmish.

Despite initial efforts by law enforcers to separate the rival party supporters prior to the elections, tensions escalated, leading to the outbreak of violence following the announcement of the election results.

Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar issued a stern warning, vowing to take action against anyone attempting to disrupt the peaceful polling process. Instructing the Rangers to maintain law and order, he emphasized the arrest of individuals resorting to violence.

The incident highlights the prevailing political tensions in Karachi and the challenges faced in maintaining a peaceful electoral process. Authorities remain vigilant to prevent further disturbances and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.