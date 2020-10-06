UrduPoint.com
Clash Outside NAB Office: ATC Extends Till Oct 12 Interim Bail Of Captain (r) Safdar, Rana Sana Ullah

Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:21 AM

Clash outside NAB office: ATC extends till Oct 12 interim bail of Captain (r) Safdar, Rana Sana Ullah

The counsel of Captain retired Muhammad Safdar has asked the court to grant exemption to his client from personal appearance in PML-N riot case outside the NAB office.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended till Oct 12th an extension in interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Captain (Retd.)Muhammad Safdar and Rana Sanullah.

Anti-terrorism court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta passed the order on pleas of Captain (retired Safdar and Rana Sana Ullah.

A total of 27 people including PML-N leaders had filed for bail.

Arguing before the court, the counsel of Captain Safdar pleaded the court to exempt him from personal appearance and submitted his medical reports.

The court allowed exemption to Captain Safdar and ordered both sides to complete their arguments on the next hearing.

Later, the court extended till Oct 12 the interim bail of Rana Sana Ullah and others.

On August 12, a clash took place between angry PML-N workers and police as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office in a case about illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

PML-N workers – who accompanied Maryam Nawaz from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy – pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the anti-corruption watchdog’s office.

In response, the police resorted to aerial firing, did shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. Several workers were arrested by the police on the occasion.

