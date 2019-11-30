UrduPoint.com
Clash Over Land Dispute Claims A Life, 5 Get Injured In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:28 PM

A man was killed and 5 persons got injured in an armed clash between two groups of people over a land dispute in a village in Hyderabad rural taluka here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed and 5 persons got injured in an armed clash between two groups of people over a land dispute in a village in Hyderabad rural taluka here on Saturday.

According to Paban Police Station, the incident happened in village Umaid Ali Borano where two groups armed with weapons, axes and wooden sticks clashed.

The police identified the slain person as 24 years old Ghulam Murtaza Borano. The injured Manzoor Ali, Hassan Bux, Abdul Razzaq, Abdul Samad and Saddam Hussain, all Borano by caste, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

According to the hospital sources, the condition of 2 of the injured persons was critical.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far but the police have detained some of the suspects whose identities have not been disclosed yet.

