Clash over second marriage leaves multiple women injured, video goes viral

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A violent altercation erupted in the Rohilanwali area following a domestic dispute involving a second marriage, leaving several women injured and raising concerns about law enforcement's response. The incident drawn widespread attention after video footage of the attack went viral on social media.

According to local sources, the conflict began when Arshad, a resident of Rohilanwali, married a second time after separating from his first wife, Bushra. In response, Bushra’s brothers, reportedly accompanied by dozens of individuals, launched a physical assault on Arshad’s family.

The attackers used sticks, clubs, and bricks to target members of Arshad’s household, resulting in injuries to several women. In the viral video, the assailants can be seen storming the premises and violently beating the women.

Police concerned registered case and launched investigation.