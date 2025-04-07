Clash Over Second Marriage Leaves Multiple Women Injured, Video Goes Viral
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A violent altercation erupted in the Rohilanwali area following a domestic dispute involving a second marriage, leaving several women injured and raising concerns about law enforcement's response. The incident drawn widespread attention after video footage of the attack went viral on social media.
According to local sources, the conflict began when Arshad, a resident of Rohilanwali, married a second time after separating from his first wife, Bushra. In response, Bushra’s brothers, reportedly accompanied by dozens of individuals, launched a physical assault on Arshad’s family.
The attackers used sticks, clubs, and bricks to target members of Arshad’s household, resulting in injuries to several women. In the viral video, the assailants can be seen storming the premises and violently beating the women.
Police concerned registered case and launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recovers 11 stolen goats worth Rs 620,000; arrest four suspects6 minutes ago
-
Clash over second marriage leaves multiple women injured, video goes viral6 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 9 Khawarij including ring leader in IBO: ISPR6 minutes ago
-
Eight killed, nine injured in Jaranwala road accident6 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from riverbank in Alipur36 minutes ago
-
Wildfire in Margalla Hills brought under control after joint effort: CDA11 hours ago
-
10 injured in three separate incidents in Attock12 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to health, well-being on World Health Day12 hours ago
-
Three killed, 12 injured in container-van collision12 hours ago
-
Farmers consider ongoing fiscal as worst performing year in 2 decades12 hours ago
-
8 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Jaranwala12 hours ago
-
Academicians pay tribute to late Dr N A Baloch for his scholarly endeavours13 hours ago