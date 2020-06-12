HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :In the clashes between the residents of a village and the police in Jamshoro district around 20 policemen, assaulted with stones and wooden sticks, were injured.

According to the police, the incident started after the Indus coal mines police station arrested 4 suspects travelling in 2 trucks towards the coalmine.

The police claimed that the police mobile taking the arrested suspects to the police station was attacked on the Indus highway.

The residents of village Rajari staged a sit-in on the highway to block movement of the police mobile and later attacked the policemen with stones and wooden sticks, leaving 6 of them injured. The DSP Ali Sher Khaskheli told that the villagers helped the arrested suspects to escape and they also snatched a police rifle.

Taking notice of the incident the SSP Jamshoro district Amjad Ali Shaikh sent a police team headed by ASP Alina Rajpar, DSP Ali Sher Khaskheli and DSP Bashir Khunharo to raid the village Rajari.

The raiding team arrested 10 people from the village and took them to the police station.

After the incident the residents of the village including women and children staged a sit-in protest on the Indus highway and pelted stones on 5 police mobiles, which reached the spot to clear the highway, and 15 other private vehicles. They attacked the vehicles with stones and wooden sticks as well.

DSP Khunharo, SHO Manjhand police station Ayaz Baloch, and over a dozen other policemen were injured in the attack. All the injured policemen were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where they were given the first aid.

"The attackers have taken law in their hands by attacking and injuring the policemen," said the SSP while talking to the media. "The police would take strict action against the attackers," he added.

The village residents continued the sit-in protest on the Indus highway for around 6 hours during which the movement of the traffic remained stalled.

The police later succeeded in dispersing the crowd.

The incident's FIR was not lodged till the filing of this report.