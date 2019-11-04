Clash would halt pace of progress: Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi said while clarifying the government stance that state is seeing the whole situation patiently to not incite any clash between the government and protesters as it would halt the progressive process of the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman could not mention his party's national agenda over sit-in as it did not have any sensible purpose except personal gains.

"Maulana and joint opposition have three main points to extend and expand this sit-in, first he follows the anti-Pakistan mindset, secondly opposition continuously demands to set the looters of national kitty free and third is to convince the nation somehow that government is failed," he stated.

Everyone knew that Maulana Fazlur Rehman took full-fledged incentives in last regimes and lived in minister enclave for decade, but he never raised his voice for the daughters of the disputed valley, he stated.

In replying to a question he said Kashmir issue was supposed to be dealt on priority and opposition parties should stand by Kashmiris rather engaging the masses for their personal interests.

All sensible people could gauge by seeing the video clips of protesters that they were never deprived of all basic facilities as their previous political leaders had not provided them recreational areas to these innocent souls, he replied to another question.