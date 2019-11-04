UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clash Would Halt Pace Of Progress: Minister For Narcotics Control And Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:07 PM

Clash would halt pace of progress: Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi said while clarifying the government stance that state is seeing the whole situation patiently to not incite any clash between the government and protesters as it would halt the progressive process of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi said while clarifying the government stance that state is seeing the whole situation patiently to not incite any clash between the government and protesters as it would halt the progressive process of the country.

Talking to a private news channel he said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman could not mention his party's national agenda over sit-in as it did not have any sensible purpose except personal gains.

"Maulana and joint opposition have three main points to extend and expand this sit-in, first he follows the anti-Pakistan mindset, secondly opposition continuously demands to set the looters of national kitty free and third is to convince the nation somehow that government is failed," he stated.

Everyone knew that Maulana Fazlur Rehman took full-fledged incentives in last regimes and lived in minister enclave for decade, but he never raised his voice for the daughters of the disputed valley, he stated.

In replying to a question he said Kashmir issue was supposed to be dealt on priority and opposition parties should stand by Kashmiris rather engaging the masses for their personal interests.

All sensible people could gauge by seeing the video clips of protesters that they were never deprived of all basic facilities as their previous political leaders had not provided them recreational areas to these innocent souls, he replied to another question.

Related Topics

Afridi All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammad Taha’s four wickets inspire Sindh to vi ..

7 minutes ago

Senior leadership of PML-N, PPP refuses to join JU ..

9 minutes ago

Over 6.097 mln cotton bales arrived in local marke ..

47 seconds ago

Sixth-round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins on Monda ..

21 minutes ago

Three protesters shot dead in Iraq's Karbala near ..

48 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher 04 November 20 ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.