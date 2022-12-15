MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The clashes at an Afghan-Pakistani border crossing between the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) and Pakistani military have resumed near Afghanistan's town of Spin Boldak, the TOLONews broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing local doctors.

The medical staff of a local hospital said they received two people with injuries sustained in the clash, according to the broadcaster.

Another clash between Afghan and Pakistani forces took place on Sunday, killing four people and injuring three others.

The Pakistani Defense Ministry said that Afghan forces staged an "unprovoked" shelling of the civilian population, as a result of which six Pakistani nationals were killed and 17 others were injured. The Taliban, in turn, warned Pakistan against provocations.

In November, the armed conflicts occurred in the Afghan province of Paktia, along the Durand Line, which forms the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a delimitation unrecognized by Kabul.