Clashes In Kurram Intensify As 30 Die, 80 Injured On Sixth Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Clashes between the rival tribes in different areas of Kurram district have further intensified as reportedly at least 30 people have been killed and around 80 injured in armed clashes going on for the last six days.
At four points of the district, heavy and light arms were being used by the tribesmen involved in the ongoing conflict that started after construction of trenches by the rival tribes in villages Boshehra and Ahmadzai. Police informed that the firing took place over construction on a disputed land, which intensified in exchange of heavy fire in the Balishkhel area. The clashes resulted in losses from both sides.
On Thursday, police said soon after the dusk falls, intensive firing and use of mortar guns takes place in the area wherein heavy and light arms were used. The rival tribes were engaged in heavy firing and shelling in Balashkhel, Khaar Kali, Trimanal, Baghki, Maqbal and Kanj Alizai areas.
Hospital sources said last night more injured were brought to the hospital of whom 9 lost their fight for life while others were under treatment.
Some independent sources said the scale of deaths was higher than reported as some of the area was inaccessible for reporting.
The district administration on Thursday arranged another grand tribal jirga to persuade the rival tribes for a ceasefire.
Elders of Turi-Bangash tribes urged the authorities to take quick action to resolve the issue amicably. They urged the government to take action against the violence mongers and restore law and order in the district.
They believed that the provincial government had failed to prioritize peace and the well-being of its citizens.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
71 ongoing uplift schemes reviewed1 minute ago
-
Social Welfare Dept messenger held for corruption1 minute ago
-
World Tourism Day: Time to explore Pakistan's diverse heritage for economic turnaround1 minute ago
-
Mepco disconnects 100 tubewells over non-payment1 minute ago
-
5 students hurt in classroom roof collapse11 minutes ago
-
IESCO committed to quality services through 'Smart App', Asim Nazir11 minutes ago
-
Man injured over resistance in robbery11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 42 kg drugs in 11 operations12 minutes ago
-
Mardan Board exempts special students from fee submission21 minutes ago
-
DC holds Khuli Katchehri in Hala (Old), visited special education school21 minutes ago
-
President recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz for late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strengthens automotive ties with China, eyes joint innovation in EV sector22 minutes ago