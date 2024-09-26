Clashes in Kurram intensify as 30 die, 80 injured on sixth day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Clashes between the rival tribes in different areas of Kurram district have further intensified as reportedly at least 30 people have been killed and around 80 injured in armed clashes going on for the last six days.

At four points of the district, heavy and light arms were being used by the tribesmen involved in the ongoing conflict that started after construction of trenches by the rival tribes in villages Boshehra and Ahmadzai. Police informed that the firing took place over construction on a disputed land, which intensified in exchange of heavy fire in the Balishkhel area. The clashes resulted in losses from both sides.

On Thursday, police said soon after the dusk falls, intensive firing and use of mortar guns takes place in the area wherein heavy and light arms were used. The rival tribes were engaged in heavy firing and shelling in Balashkhel, Khaar Kali, Trimanal, Baghki, Maqbal and Kanj Alizai areas.

Hospital sources said last night more injured were brought to the hospital of whom 9 lost their fight for life while others were under treatment.

Some independent sources said the scale of deaths was higher than reported as some of the area was inaccessible for reporting.

The district administration on Thursday arranged another grand tribal jirga to persuade the rival tribes for a ceasefire.

Elders of Turi-Bangash tribes urged the authorities to take quick action to resolve the issue amicably. They urged the government to take action against the violence mongers and restore law and order in the district.

They believed that the provincial government had failed to prioritize peace and the well-being of its citizens.

