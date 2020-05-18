UrduPoint.com
Class 4 Employees Recruited In Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

Class 4 employees recruited in health department

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has released orders to appoint three class 4 employees in health department Minawali under 17-A

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has released orders to appoint three class 4 employees in health department Minawali under 17-A.

Authorities said Monday that deputy commissioner in consultation with CEO Health Dr.

Parvez Iqbal and DHO Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan has released orders of appointing the newly recruited employees in health department.

The newly appointed employees under 17-A are; Bahawal Khan s/o Ghulam Shabbir as Ward Boy, Saif ur Rehman s/o Muhammad Ramzan as Sanitary patrol and Mukhtar Hussain s/o Abuzar as Chowkidar.

More Stories From Pakistan

