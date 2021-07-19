UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Class 9, 11 Examinations From July 27: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:37 PM

Class 9, 11 examinations from July 27: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that grade 10 and 12 examinations have ended successfully in the province while second phase of exams of class 9 and 11 would start from July 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that grade 10 and 12 examinations have ended successfully in the province while second phase of exams of class 9 and 11 would start from July 27.

In a twitter message, he congratulated the students and thanked the staff for complying with the corona SOPs and performing their duties well.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Twitter July From

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin reviews progress on development schemes ..

1 minute ago

Liberia shipwreck survivors hospitalised, search f ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Iran discuss to curb illicit drug traffi ..

5 minutes ago

Electioneering campaign reaches at climax for July ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 17 more patients, infects 1,247 ot ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hold full court reference on eve ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.