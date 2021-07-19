Class 9, 11 examinations from July 27: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that grade 10 and 12 examinations have ended successfully in the province while second phase of exams of class 9 and 11 would start from July 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that grade 10 and 12 examinations have ended successfully in the province while second phase of exams of class 9 and 11 would start from July 27.

In a twitter message, he congratulated the students and thanked the staff for complying with the corona SOPs and performing their duties well.