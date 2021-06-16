Class 9th, 11th exams to take place in July, August in Sindh

Sindh Government announced that the examinations of class ninth and eleventh would be held in July and August respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Government announced that the examinations of class ninth and eleventh would be held in July and August respectively.

Such decision was taken in the meeting of Steering Committee of education Department Sindh held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Education Minister, Saeed Ghani. The meeting was attended by Secretary Education, Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Colleges Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Universities Kazi Shahid Perviaz, MPAs Tanzila Umi Habiba, Rabia Azfar Nizami and other officials.

It was also agreed in the meeting that in view of the situation this year, if any student failed in the optional subjects in Matric and Inter this year, he or she will be given passing marks and the marks of their compulsory subjects will be given on the same basis. The exams of class 1st to 8th would be held and schools would take these exams.

After class 10th in July, the class 9th exams would be taken and similarly, class 11th exam would he held after class 12th exams in August.

The meeting also decided that after theory exams of class 10th and 12th, their practical exams would be taken. The practical exams would take place in their respective schools and colleges.

Meeting also decided that after 45 days of class 10th and 12th exams, their results would be announced in the first phase.

Results of class 9th and 11th exams would be announced later.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said that three proposals had been received regarding the exams from 1st to 8th, in which one proposal was to promote classes 1 to 4, 6 and 7. while the other proposal was to promote all classes and the third one was exams for all classes.

After a detailed discussion with all the members of the steering committee in the meeting, it was decided that the examinations from 1st to 8th would be conducted this year and these exams would be conducted by the schools.

Sindh Education Minister said that in view of the situation due to corona virus this year, we had to make some decisions which were not good but these decisions had been made under duress.

"The teaching process in pre-primary and Primary classes will start from June 21. However, if the situation, which is still under control, deteriorates, we will be forced to close educational institutions," he said.

There will be no summer vacation in Sindh province this year, but if the temperature rises, a decision will be made based on the situation, it was decided in the meeting.