Class division is major obstacle in the way of national development.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that class division is an obstacle in the way of national development.

He said that administrative appointments based on merit are important for transparency in the system.

Implementation of constitution and law are the basic units of welfare state. He said that a stable economy and good relations with like-minded countries in the region are the need of the hour.

CPEC is the backbone of Pakistani economy and geographically its center is Balochistan. Safe and prosperous Balochistan is the future of Pakistan, forces are working day and night for permanent peace in Balochistan.