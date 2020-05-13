Class I to VIII students to be promoted next classes: Saeed Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani Tuesday said that examinations of class I to VIII would not be held in Sindh province and the students would be promoted to the next classes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani Tuesday said that examinations of class I to VIII would not be held in Sindh province and the students would be promoted to the next classes.

He said that for the examinations of Class IX to XII, the steering committee of Sindh Education Department has constituted a committee of chairmen of all boards including Aga Khan board and Secretary Education, Colleges and Boards and Universities, which would prepare its report in next 24 hours.

He expressed these views in a press conference after a meeting of the steering committee of the education department, according to a press release.

Secretary Education Sindh Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Colleges Sindh Baqir Naqvi and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that if the situation remains the same, we would close educational institutions for 5 years, and alternative education would be introduced.

Earlier, the steering committee meeting chaired by the provincial minister lasted for more than two hours.

The meeting discussed in detail the academic year in Sindh province, the end of holidays and examinations of classes I to VIII and IX to XII.