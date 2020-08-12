Class III employees of Islamia College announce strike on Aug 17, 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Joint Action Council Islamia College Peshawar Class III employees here Wednesday announced a strike on August 17 and 18 to press their demands.

President Class III Employees Association, Zafar Ali said that strike has been decided as college administration has failed to address problems of workers and is now employing delaying tactics.

He expressed dismay over indifferent attitude of administration, and said that members of council would also stage a sit-in in front of Vice Chancellor Secretariat on August 17 and 18 in case demands were not met.