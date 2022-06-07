Class-IV employees of Health Department stage protest in favour of their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The class-IV employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside the Abbottabad Press Club against the abolition of health allowance, pension and other facilities of government employees by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Talking to media, Divisional President Ayaz Swati and others said that the workers were holding peaceful protest in favour of their demands as the provincial government had not been fulfilling its promise of increasing the allowance for the last five years.

He further said that they were demanding an increase in salaries in proportion to inflation, and a pension for the class-IV employees who were recruited during 2001 to 2019.

Ayaz Swati said that the government should approve HPA allowance for the class-IV employees as it was being awarded to the doctors, nursing and paramedics.

He also demanded to approve timescale promotion for the class-IV employees.

Muhammad Liaqat and Ayaz Swati further said more than 38,0000 class four employees were working in various hospital of the province including 850 employees in AMC Hospital, 650 in the office of the District Health Officer (DHO), and 300 in DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad, who all deserve equal rights.

They requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan, President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DG Health KP, and other relevant forums to accept their five-point agenda of demands and increase their salaries in line with the ratio of inflation.