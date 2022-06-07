UrduPoint.com

Class-IV Employees Of Health Department Stage Protest In Favour Of Their Demands

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Class-IV employees of Health Department stage protest in favour of their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The class-IV employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside the Abbottabad Press Club against the abolition of health allowance, pension and other facilities of government employees by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Talking to media, Divisional President Ayaz Swati and others said that the workers were holding peaceful protest in favour of their demands as the provincial government had not been fulfilling its promise of increasing the allowance for the last five years.

He further said that they were demanding an increase in salaries in proportion to inflation, and a pension for the class-IV employees who were recruited during 2001 to 2019.

Ayaz Swati said that the government should approve HPA allowance for the class-IV employees as it was being awarded to the doctors, nursing and paramedics.

He also demanded to approve timescale promotion for the class-IV employees.

Muhammad Liaqat and Ayaz Swati further said more than 38,0000 class four employees were working in various hospital of the province including 850 employees in AMC Hospital, 650 in the office of the District Health Officer (DHO), and 300 in DHQ Hospital, Abbottabad, who all deserve equal rights.

They requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan, President of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DG Health KP, and other relevant forums to accept their five-point agenda of demands and increase their salaries in line with the ratio of inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Abbottabad 2019 Media All Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

1 hour ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

2 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

3 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.