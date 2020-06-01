UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Class-IV Employees Problem To Be Solved In A Better Way: Deputy Commissioner Malakand

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:59 PM

Class-IV employees problem to be solved in a better way: Deputy Commissioner Malakand

Deputy Commissioner Malakand and Commandant Malakand Levies Force Rehan Gul Khattak Monday said that the problems being faced by the class-IV employees will be solved in a better way as the class form employees are the backbone of the country's system

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand and Commandant Malakand Levies Force Rehan Gul Khattak Monday said that the problems being faced by the class-IV employees will be solved in a better way as the class form employees are the backbone of the country's system.

During a meeting with a delegation led by Gul Zameen Khan, Provincial President, Class-IV Association at his office, he said that all capabilities would be utilized to solve the problems being faced by the Class-IV employees of Malakand in a better way.

District President Pir Qamar Ali Khan, Pir Saeed Khan and APCA Provincial Vice President Sohail Khan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation appraised Deputy Commissioner Malakand about the problems faced by the employees and non-receipt of charcoal money on time.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the class forum employees should perform their duties honestly and play their important role in the development of the country.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken for the earlier solutions of their problems. The delegation thanked DC for listening to them and his assurance for the solution of their problem on priority basis.

Related Topics

Malakand Sohail Khan Money All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Coronavirus positive cases reach to 72,460 across ..

2 minutes ago

S.Africa delays schools reopening due to lack of ' ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner instructs officers to visit fi ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers emphasize for unified global efforts to i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.