Class-IV employees problem to be solved in a better way: Deputy Commissioner Malakand

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand and Commandant Malakand Levies Force Rehan Gul Khattak Monday said that the problems being faced by the class-IV employees will be solved in a better way as the class form employees are the backbone of the country's system.

During a meeting with a delegation led by Gul Zameen Khan, Provincial President, Class-IV Association at his office, he said that all capabilities would be utilized to solve the problems being faced by the Class-IV employees of Malakand in a better way.

District President Pir Qamar Ali Khan, Pir Saeed Khan and APCA Provincial Vice President Sohail Khan were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation appraised Deputy Commissioner Malakand about the problems faced by the employees and non-receipt of charcoal money on time.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the class forum employees should perform their duties honestly and play their important role in the development of the country.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken for the earlier solutions of their problems. The delegation thanked DC for listening to them and his assurance for the solution of their problem on priority basis.