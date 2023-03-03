UrduPoint.com

Class IV Employees' Protest Unjustified: LRH Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The management of the Lady Reading Hospital (KRH)-MTI has said that the protest of Class IV employees was unjustified and their demand of abolition of the MTI Act was totally unreasonable.

The LRH-MTI spokesperson, Muhammad Asim has issued a statement on Friday in response to the ongoing protests by Class IV employees, highlighting the importance of honest and dedicated employees are the asset of the hospital, regardless of their job grade. The hospital's policies are applicable to all employees, including Class IV workers, who have been accused of using other Class IV employees to further their demands.

The statement further assures that all employees, including Class IV workers, receive their salaries on time. However, the hospital will take strict action against those who neglect their duties, as per hospital policy.

The management also emphasized that patients will not be held hostage by Class IV workers and that the hospital will not tolerate any such behavior

