Class System Could Only Be Changed By Uniform Curriculum: Shafqat Mehmood

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:36 PM

Class system could only be changed by uniform curriculum: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that although making Pakistan free from class system was a difficult task but it could be made possible only through introducing uniform curriculum at early education.

He said that the dream of uniform education system came on paper after detailed deliberations and in constant contact with provincial representatives and various religious schools of thoughts to make a consensus model text book for introducing a model curriculum.

In a talk show of a private news channel, the federal minister said that the educational institutions would be reopened from 15 September after months of COVID situation and in this regard, a provincial level meeting would be held on 7 September to go ahead with the decision after getting opinion of the health professionals.

To a question, Shafqat Mehmood said that the the people voted in favor of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) for five years and its government would never accept the opposition's selective approach towards amendment in NAB laws.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the flaws in the existing NAB laws and said that these laws were being molded by the corrupt elements for their escape.

About the dearness, the minister accepted its reality and said that the people would see real change in the country after three years.

