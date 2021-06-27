Classes at PMAS University Attock campus to begin this year

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Classes at Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PIMAS) Arid Agriculture University Attock Campus will begin this year through offering admissions in BS Agriculture, BS Mathematics, BS Computer Science and BS Economics.

Sources at the University told APP here Sunday that the University's Attock campus was accommodating more than 30 thousand students in different faculties beside creating hundreds of job opportunities in different fields. The campus has foreign qualified PhD teaching faculty besides having state of the art facilities including hostels for the students.