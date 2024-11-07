Classes For Agrochemical Licenses Begin In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides has started classes
for obtaining new and renewed agrochemical licenses in the district.
The classes were being organized under the auspices of agriculture
department.
Deputy Director (DD) Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides,
Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection) Sialkot Dr Maqsood Ahmed,
Tehsil Pesticide Inspector Sialkot Zohaib Ahmed, Tehsil Pesticide Inspector
Pasrur Shoaib Rasool Paswart and Tehsil Pesticide Inspector Sambrial
Saba Tahsin were supervising the classes.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that during
the 15-day session, 107 candidates were attending classes for new license
and 45 for renewal license.
The DD Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides said that Pakistan
was an agrarian country, adding that an agricultural revolution could be
brought about in the country by providing proper agricultural education
to citizens.
In the Pesticide Dealers Training Program, he said the participants would
be taught the methods of acquiring and selling agricultural drugs, groups
of agricultural poisons and their classification, proper use of fertilizers,
importance of fruit fly traps, wheat diseases, insects and their prevention,
characteristics of Hepicides store, record maintenance, identification of
dengue mosquito, symptoms and prevention of fever, identification and
control of locust, corn weeds, harmful insects, diseases and their identification
and control methods, methods of agricultural drug sampling and harmful
insect diseases of paddy crops and their identification and control methods.
