Classes For Agrochemical Licenses Begin In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides has started classes

for obtaining new and renewed agrochemical licenses in the district.

The classes were being organized under the auspices of agriculture

department.

Deputy Director (DD) Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides,

Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection) Sialkot Dr Maqsood Ahmed,

Tehsil Pesticide Inspector Sialkot Zohaib Ahmed, Tehsil Pesticide Inspector

Pasrur Shoaib Rasool Paswart and Tehsil Pesticide Inspector Sambrial

Saba Tahsin were supervising the classes.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that during

the 15-day session, 107 candidates were attending classes for new license

and 45 for renewal license.

The DD Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides said that Pakistan

was an agrarian country, adding that an agricultural revolution could be

brought about in the country by providing proper agricultural education

to citizens.

In the Pesticide Dealers Training Program, he said the participants would

be taught the methods of acquiring and selling agricultural drugs, groups

of agricultural poisons and their classification, proper use of fertilizers,

importance of fruit fly traps, wheat diseases, insects and their prevention,

characteristics of Hepicides store, record maintenance, identification of

dengue mosquito, symptoms and prevention of fever, identification and

control of locust, corn weeds, harmful insects, diseases and their identification

and control methods, methods of agricultural drug sampling and harmful

insect diseases of paddy crops and their identification and control methods.

More Stories From Pakistan