UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Classes For Performing Arts Going In Full Momentum At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Classes for performing arts going in full momentum at PNCA

Art classes including painting, singing and acting and music instruments started last month at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) were luring young aspirants in for creative learning

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Art classes including painting, singing and acting and music instruments started last month at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) were luring young aspirants in for creative learning.

The classes of vocals, musical instruments, dance, drawing, acting and calligraphy that commenced here at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres were attracting young aspirants in performing arts.

Organized by the management of PNCA with the aim to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities, the program was proceeding with enthusiastic zeal among youngsters.

Students as well as aspirants invited through advertisements were being trained under renowned professionals.

An official of PNCA said that for vocal training ustad Ahmad Khan while Adnan Haider for Rubab, Sarfraz Masih for Tabla, Umair Khan for guitar, Salman Adil for Flute, Jahangir Sagar for Violin and Nadeem Hussain have been hired to teach keyboard.

He said that dance classes were conducted by Azeem Haidery, drawing was taught by Faiza shah, acting classes by Safeerullah while calligraphy were under the supervision of Shabir Ahmad Zia.

Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed was taking keen interest in promoting classical music along with other form of arts among the youth of the country who was passionate about performing arts, he added.

"PNCA has taken this initiative to rekindle the love for classical music and make it popular among the younger generation", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young Sagar Love

Recent Stories

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority wins ‘Best Cultural Co ..

9 minutes ago

Etihad Airways&#039; core operating performance im ..

24 minutes ago

ICC Greenlights Probe Into War Crimes in Afghanist ..

1 second ago

Telcos to jack up spending amid virus fallout

6 minutes ago

Indonesia detains 'illegal' Vietnamese fishing boa ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.