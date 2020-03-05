Classes for performing arts going in full momentum at PNCA

Art classes including painting, singing and acting and music instruments started last month at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) were luring young aspirants in for creative learning

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Art classes including painting, singing and acting and music instruments started last month at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) were luring young aspirants in for creative learning.

The classes of vocals, musical instruments, dance, drawing, acting and calligraphy that commenced here at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres were attracting young aspirants in performing arts.

Organized by the management of PNCA with the aim to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities, the program was proceeding with enthusiastic zeal among youngsters.

Students as well as aspirants invited through advertisements were being trained under renowned professionals.

An official of PNCA said that for vocal training ustad Ahmad Khan while Adnan Haider for Rubab, Sarfraz Masih for Tabla, Umair Khan for guitar, Salman Adil for Flute, Jahangir Sagar for Violin and Nadeem Hussain have been hired to teach keyboard.

He said that dance classes were conducted by Azeem Haidery, drawing was taught by Faiza shah, acting classes by Safeerullah while calligraphy were under the supervision of Shabir Ahmad Zia.

Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed was taking keen interest in promoting classical music along with other form of arts among the youth of the country who was passionate about performing arts, he added.

"PNCA has taken this initiative to rekindle the love for classical music and make it popular among the younger generation", he said.