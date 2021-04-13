Classes from 1-8 to continue through online mode of education till April 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :As per decision taken in the Inter Provincial education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC), the schools from class one to eight would be closed till April 28, however the educational activities during this period will be continued through online mode.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the classes from 9th to 12th will be resumed from April 19,while the annual exam of class five and eight to start from 18th May.

The notification further stated that the exams from class one to four and class six and seven would start from June 1 which will be announced by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) soon.

As per the notification, the date of exams could be changed.

The children will attend their schools on alternative days as directed earlier.

The educational institutions will strictly adhere the COVID-19 SOPs. The transport for the schools and colleges will be opened completely and the SOPs and cleanliness in the buses will be observed as per issued guidelines, it added.

The notification further directed the Area Education Officers (AEOs) to ensure the implementation of the directions.