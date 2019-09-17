UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Classes In All KP Universities Suspended On FAPUASA Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Classes in all KP Universities suspended on FAPUASA call

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :As per decision of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a token strike of two hours with effect from September 17, 2019 was observed in all the public universities of province.

The teachers wore black bands on their arms and boycott classes from 10 AM to 12PM.

During the strike, teaching process suspended which has affected students of all public sector universities.

Earlier, the FAPUASA KP showed concern over the ban imposed by the Higher Education Department (HED) Peshawar in appointment in all public sector universities as well as the extension granted to Vice Chancellors of Islamia college University Peshawar and Gomal University DI Khan against the approved Universities act 2016.

Despite several reminders by the teaching community, KP Government showed cool response to the legitimate demands of the FAPUASA regarding merit and justice for all in the universities.

FAPUASA has demanded a judicial inquiry to probe these illegal appointments made in past ten years in Universities which is one of the key reasons behind the current financial crises.

The teaching community of all KP universities will observe a complete strike from Thursday September 19 and will stage a protest starting from PUTA center, University of Peshawar.

Teaching community across KP province has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in the current situation to save higher education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Gomal September 2016 2019 All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

1 hour ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

1 hour ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.