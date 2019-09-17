Classes in all KP Universities suspended on FAPUASA call

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :As per decision of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a token strike of two hours with effect from September 17, 2019 was observed in all the public universities of province.

The teachers wore black bands on their arms and boycott classes from 10 AM to 12PM.

During the strike, teaching process suspended which has affected students of all public sector universities.

Earlier, the FAPUASA KP showed concern over the ban imposed by the Higher Education Department (HED) Peshawar in appointment in all public sector universities as well as the extension granted to Vice Chancellors of Islamia college University Peshawar and Gomal University DI Khan against the approved Universities act 2016.

Despite several reminders by the teaching community, KP Government showed cool response to the legitimate demands of the FAPUASA regarding merit and justice for all in the universities.

FAPUASA has demanded a judicial inquiry to probe these illegal appointments made in past ten years in Universities which is one of the key reasons behind the current financial crises.

The teaching community of all KP universities will observe a complete strike from Thursday September 19 and will stage a protest starting from PUTA center, University of Peshawar.

Teaching community across KP province has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in the current situation to save higher education.