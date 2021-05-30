Classes of grade 10, 12 to reopen from May 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Elementary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided that the classes of grade 10 and 12 would reopened throughout the province from May 31 (Monday).

The decision was taken in National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting held on May 29.

All the educational institutions will follow the SOPs and necessary instructions in this regard, said a notification issued here on Sunday.