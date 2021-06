Classes of grades VI to VIII resumes in Sukkur

The classes of grades VI to VIII resumed on Thursday with 50 percent attendance in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The classes of grades VI to VIII resumed on Thursday with 50 percent attendance in Sukkur.

The Sukkur administration stressed that in accordance with the directives of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), no business activity will be allowed on Sunday in the Sukkur division.

According to Director education Sukkur, the Government decided to resume classes of grades VI to VIII adding that Primary classes will resume on June 21 if the Covid situation improves.