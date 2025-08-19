Open Menu

Classes Of New Batch Of 25 Students Starts At Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Classes of the new batch of 25 students have started regularly at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.

Addressing the maiden ceremony Mehran University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali gave detailed information to the newly admitted students about the teaching system, rules and environment of the university. .

The Vice Chancellor said in his address that it is a matter of great honor and privilege for students to get admission in the top ranking university of the country.

He said that Mehran University has an excellent environment for quality education, research and learning. Students must visit the library, where more than 182,000 books are available.

The gymnasium has modern facilities for fitness and sports. .

He further said that the teaching process in the university runs completely according to the academic Calendar and no concessions will be given in attendance. The university also provides opportunities for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities for students, in which students must participate. .

Mehran University Registrar Lachman Das Sothar, Dean Faculty Dr. Rizwan Memon, Dr. Khanji Harijan, Dr. Abdul Sattar Lark, Dr. Ashfaq Hashmani and heads of teaching departments were also present at the ceremony. .

APP/nsm

