- Home
- Pakistan
- Classes of new batch of 25 students starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology
Classes Of New Batch Of 25 Students Starts At Mehran University Of Engineering And Technology
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Classes of the new batch of 25 students have started regularly at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro.
Addressing the maiden ceremony Mehran University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali gave detailed information to the newly admitted students about the teaching system, rules and environment of the university. .
The Vice Chancellor said in his address that it is a matter of great honor and privilege for students to get admission in the top ranking university of the country.
He said that Mehran University has an excellent environment for quality education, research and learning. Students must visit the library, where more than 182,000 books are available.
The gymnasium has modern facilities for fitness and sports. .
He further said that the teaching process in the university runs completely according to the academic Calendar and no concessions will be given in attendance. The university also provides opportunities for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities for students, in which students must participate. .
Mehran University Registrar Lachman Das Sothar, Dean Faculty Dr. Rizwan Memon, Dr. Khanji Harijan, Dr. Abdul Sattar Lark, Dr. Ashfaq Hashmani and heads of teaching departments were also present at the ceremony. .
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Retirement reference held in honour of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed at IMCB F-10/49 minutes ago
-
Classes of new batch of 25 students starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology9 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses concern on illegal trawling in maritime areas of province9 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation essential for our survival, environmental protection: BBISE’s Controller9 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Balochistan inaugurates urban forest park in Quetta9 minutes ago
-
Mobile thief arrested9 minutes ago
-
Two-members gang involved in street crimes arrested9 minutes ago
-
NPC congratulates Arshad Ansari on Nishan-i-Imtiaz nomination9 minutes ago
-
Passenger bus looted, 3 injured over resistance9 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan visits GB, inspects ongoing rehabilitation work after flood9 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to occupy plot on Adiala Road, recover sophisticated weapons9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest gang, recover stolen goods19 minutes ago