UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Classes Of Newly Approved Medical College Would Start This Year: Chief Minister GB

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:46 PM

Classes of newly approved medical college would start this year: Chief Minister GB

Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid has said, the government had approved the establishment of new medical college in the under served areas having no medical college and the classes of newly established college would start in a government building this year

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid has said, the government had approved the establishment of new medical college in the under served areas having no medical college and the classes of newly established college would start in a government building this year.

These views were expressed by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid while addressing a meeting of the Health Steering Committee here on Monday.

He said that reforms were being introduced to improve the health sector for the better utilization of existing health infrastructure of the region, adding that by June 30 all the district headquarters hospitals would be fully operational, for which the required resources have been provided.

He further stated that PC-1 would be ready by next week to procure the required machinery to make all the district headquarters hospitals functional.

Instructions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts for accommodation of doctors. Immediate steps were being taken to start house jobs in Gilgit hospitals. Reforms are being introduced to improve the health sector. By June 30, all the district headquarters hospitals will be fully operational in all cases for which the required resources have been provided.

He instructed to ensure availability of necessary equipment for doctors' house job in major hospitals.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Job Gilgit Baltistan June All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Police warns of social media scams

3 minutes ago

Hundreds nominated for Peace Prize: Nobel Institut ..

33 seconds ago

Rashid, envoy discuss enhancing bilateral relation ..

35 seconds ago

Shuakat invites opposition's ruckus in PA

2 minutes ago

DAO asks retired govt servants to submit documents ..

2 minutes ago

No precedent of live telecast of court proceedings ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.