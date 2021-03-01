Classes of newly approved medical college would start this year: Chief Minister GB

Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid has said, the government had approved the establishment of new medical college in the under served areas having no medical college and the classes of newly established college would start in a government building this year

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid has said, the government had approved the establishment of new medical college in the under served areas having no medical college and the classes of newly established college would start in a government building this year.

These views were expressed by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid while addressing a meeting of the Health Steering Committee here on Monday.

He said that reforms were being introduced to improve the health sector for the better utilization of existing health infrastructure of the region, adding that by June 30 all the district headquarters hospitals would be fully operational, for which the required resources have been provided.

He further stated that PC-1 would be ready by next week to procure the required machinery to make all the district headquarters hospitals functional.

Instructions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts for accommodation of doctors. Immediate steps were being taken to start house jobs in Gilgit hospitals. Reforms are being introduced to improve the health sector. By June 30, all the district headquarters hospitals will be fully operational in all cases for which the required resources have been provided.

He instructed to ensure availability of necessary equipment for doctors' house job in major hospitals.