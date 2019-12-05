Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat in next April

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to launch academic session in the newly established Cadet College Mamad Ghat tribal district Mohmand by April 2020

Peshawar , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to launch academic session in the newly established Cadet College Mamad Ghat tribal district Mohmand by April 2020.He was presiding over meeting of the board of governors of Mamad Ghat Cadet College and Swat Cadet College at his office here on Thursday.He also isued directions to the provincial finance department to release the allocated funds for this purpose.

The Chief Minister said that 20 seats per class for tribal districts of Mohmand and Bajaur each would be allocated in the Mamad Ghat Cadet College while ten seats per class for district Khyber, ten seats for the kith and kins of the martyrs and 20 seats per class for open merit from all over the countrhy would be reserved.Chief Minister said that the faculty of Swat Cadet College to further improve the performance.

The meeting approved increase in induction strength of students from 100 to 120 cadets in a phased program of three years.The meeting was briefed in details about the facilities available at Mamad Ghat Cadet College, proposed timelines for functionalization of college and related issues.

The meeting was informed that class 8th and class 11th are planned to be lunched in April 2020 and phase wise increase in the number of cadets has also been proposed. 80 cadets would be enrolled in class 8th and 80 in class 11th for academic year 2020-21.

Similarly, 80 cadets will be given admission in the class 9th for the year 2021-22 and class 10th will be started in the year 2022-23, for which 80 seats will be allocated, thus the total strength of cadets in the college would reach the 400.