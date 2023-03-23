UrduPoint.com

Classes Will Be Started In District Public School Attock In April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

CEO Education Malik Mohsin Abbas has said that classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April. Initially, admission will be given from playgroup to sixth grade where students will be given quality education, he said while talking to journalists on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :CEO Education Malik Mohsin Abbas has said that classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April. Initially, admission will be given from playgroup to sixth grade where students will be given quality education, he said while talking to journalists on Thursday.

District Education Officer Akram Zia, DEO Education Elementary Attock Syed Taqi Abbas, Senior Vice Chairman Chhuch Defense Committee Nisar Ali Khan and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

The District Education Officer said that with the special interest of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, the District Public School was established so that the children of low income people can get quality education.

In response to a question, he said that quality education could be given for a reasonable fee and highly qualified teachers would be appointed in this school. The admission fee will not be charged from the students who take admission till April 15, he added.

To a question, he said that admission forms could be obtained from its office.

Related Topics

Education Rawalpindi Attock April From

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

3 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

3 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

3 minutes ago
 ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplom ..

ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplomats in UN - Russian Foreign Mi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.