ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :CEO Education Malik Mohsin Abbas has said that classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April. Initially, admission will be given from playgroup to sixth grade where students will be given quality education, he said while talking to journalists on Thursday.

District Education Officer Akram Zia, DEO Education Elementary Attock Syed Taqi Abbas, Senior Vice Chairman Chhuch Defense Committee Nisar Ali Khan and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

The District Education Officer said that with the special interest of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, the District Public School was established so that the children of low income people can get quality education.

In response to a question, he said that quality education could be given for a reasonable fee and highly qualified teachers would be appointed in this school. The admission fee will not be charged from the students who take admission till April 15, he added.

To a question, he said that admission forms could be obtained from its office.