Classical Dance and Music Concert organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to pay homage to Faiz Ahmed Faiz at the 14th International Urdu Conference

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) The first day of the 14th International Urdu Conference held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi ended with a colorful program of classical dance and music. Leading classical dancers Shaima Syed and Zashane Malik performed a great classical dance on Faiz's ghazals which was appreciated by the audience. Appreciated by the audience, the students of Arts Council Music Academy sang Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poems and ghazals and made the participants sway.

Ahsan Bari, Arman Rahim, and Mohammad Zubair, and others performed brilliantly. Adnan Afaq, Imran Momina (Uncle), Shahid Rehman, Zeeshan Pervez, Shamsul Arif, Joshafa Bhatti, Aziz Qazi, Mustafa Baloch, Salman Wazir, Noman Hassan, Sameer Ahmed, Lisa, Gul, Hira Hanif, Salman Shabbir, Rizwan, Ahsan Sheikh, Arsalan Malik, and Hazifa performed brilliantly in the music program. The concert was attended by a large number of spectators.