Classical Music Event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Classical music event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' held at PAC

A classical music event "Raag Rang Khayal Gayaki" was organized at the Punjab Arts Council. Famous musicians Nadeem Riaz Khan, Ghulam Abbas, and Muhammad Ishaq Qureshi performed rags and received great applause from the audience

Director PAC Rawalpindi, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that the beautiful colors of classical music, including Thumri, Dadra, Kafi, and Khayal Gayaki, could never be fully appreciated without mentioning the Sham Chaurasi, Patiala, Talwandi, Gwaliar, and Kasur gharanas.

He highlighted that many singers including Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Ustad Barkat Ali Khan, Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Ustad Ashiq Ali Khan, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, and Asad Amanat Ali Khan, nurtured classical music.

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is considered the brightest star in the history of Qawwali, he said adding that Ghulam Farid Sabri and Aziz Mian along with many other Qawwals elevated this genre of music to great heights.

Assistant Director PAC, Muhammad Suleman stressed for the need to introduce the younger generation to their traditions and culture, so they would have opportunity to learn about their history, geographical boundaries, and ancestors. Classical and traditional music gatherings preserve our culture and heritage.

He further said that a musical event was not only a source of entertainment but also an opportunity for people to enjoy various musical styles and appreciate music.

A large number of people from neighboring cities participated in the event.

