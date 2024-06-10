Classical Music Event 'Raag Rung Khayal Gaiki' Held At PAC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 07:03 PM
A classical music event "Raag Rang Khayal Gayaki" was organized at the Punjab Arts Council. Famous musicians Nadeem Riaz Khan, Ghulam Abbas, and Muhammad Ishaq Qureshi performed rags and received great applause from the audience
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A classical music event "Raag Rang Khayal Gayaki" was organized at the Punjab Arts Council. Famous musicians Nadeem Riaz Khan, Ghulam Abbas, and Muhammad Ishaq Qureshi performed rags and received great applause from the audience.
Director PAC Rawalpindi, Sajjad Hussain on the occasion said that the beautiful colors of classical music, including Thumri, Dadra, Kafi, and Khayal Gayaki, could never be fully appreciated without mentioning the Sham Chaurasi, Patiala, Talwandi, Gwaliar, and Kasur gharanas.
He highlighted that many singers including Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Ustad Barkat Ali Khan, Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Ustad Ashiq Ali Khan, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, and Asad Amanat Ali Khan, nurtured classical music.
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is considered the brightest star in the history of Qawwali, he said adding that Ghulam Farid Sabri and Aziz Mian along with many other Qawwals elevated this genre of music to great heights.
Assistant Director PAC, Muhammad Suleman stressed for the need to introduce the younger generation to their traditions and culture, so they would have opportunity to learn about their history, geographical boundaries, and ancestors. Classical and traditional music gatherings preserve our culture and heritage.
He further said that a musical event was not only a source of entertainment but also an opportunity for people to enjoy various musical styles and appreciate music.
A large number of people from neighboring cities participated in the event.
Recent Stories
Petrol price may go up at end of this week: Sources
Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway
2 suspects killed in encounter
Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated
Police arrest two for smuggling gutka
IIUI organises future leaders training program
KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh ..
Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews faciliti ..
3 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Bahawalnagar
Fans get 8 months jail for racism targeting Real Madrid's Vinicius
FIA arrests two outlaws involved in Hundi-Hawala, illegal exchange of foreign cu ..
Immediate increase in tobacco taxes would protect the rights of child
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway12 minutes ago
-
2 suspects killed in encounter12 minutes ago
-
Three-day international summit on Higher Education inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two for smuggling gutka15 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits Pakistan Children’s Hearth Foundation, reviews facilities17 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 3 injured in road accident near Bahawalnagar17 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two outlaws involved in Hundi-Hawala, illegal exchange of foreign currency14 minutes ago
-
Immediate increase in tobacco taxes would protect the rights of child14 minutes ago
-
District Peace Committee reviews arrangements for Eid, Moharram14 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari directs payment of compensation to 1500 affectees of Diamer-Bhasha Dam46 minutes ago
-
Body recovered in Multan50 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Lalazar50 minutes ago