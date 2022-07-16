UrduPoint.com

Classical Music Festival Opens At Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Classical music festival opens at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :A two-day classical music festival, Yaad-e- Salamat, started at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, here on Saturday.

The festival is a special presentation by Alhamra Arts Council and the 'Shaam Chaurasi Music Circle'.

On the first day, Alhamra Executive Director Farhat Jabeen welcomed all the guests, praised the services of classical artists and said that the art was alive because of the interest of classical music listeners and attendees from all-over the world. She said the festival would be a memorable event for classical music-lovers.

Alhamra Deputy Director Naveed-ul-Hasan Bukhari said that Alhamra salutes all its legends, including classical singers.

Those who performed on Saturday were Ejaz Ali Khan, Arsh Khan, Muzammil, Anil Sunny Jimmy, Nader Ali Khan, Faizan Ali Khan, Sher Miandad, Ali Raza, Nadeem Salamat Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Javed Niazi, Babar Niazi, and Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan.

