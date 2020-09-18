UrduPoint.com
Classical Singer 'Ustad Amanat Ali Khan' Remembred On His 46th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :One of the greatest musicians and a classical and ghazal singer from the Patiala Gharana 'Ustad Amanat Ali Khan' was remembered on his 46th death anniversary on Friday.

Bestowed with the title of 'Ustad', Khan was a big name in the Pakistani music industry. Born in 1922, Patiala, India, to a family of singers, he was the grandson of Ali Baksh Jarnail who was the founder of the Patiala Gharana.

Soon after independence, he moved to Pakistan. His concerts on Radio Lahore became quite popular and he toured South Asia becoming the representative of Patiala Gharana in Pakistan.

The late 1950s and early 1960s saw the rise of seraphic singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, electronic channels reported.

Insha Ji Utho, possibly one of his most famous ghazals penned by famous writer and poet Ibn-Insha. The longings and touch of sadness in the poetry has been expressed brilliantly by the legend.

Countless classical singers and showbiz personalities of today remember Khan and his art. They believe his name will always shine due to his sweet, melodious voice.

He is among very few those classical singers who got fame both in classical as well as in Ghazal formats of singing.

He was awarded 'Pride of Performance' by the government of Pakistan in 2009.

Ustad Amanat Ali died on September 18,1974 and laid to rest in Mominpura Graveyard, Lahore.

