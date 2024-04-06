Classical Urdu Poet Jigar Muradabadi Remembered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Classical urdu poet Jigar Muradabadi remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.
Born on April 6, 1890 in Muradabad his birth name was Ali Sikander. His work includes 'Dagh-e-Jigar' and 'Shola-e-Tuur' while his poetry collection 'Aatish-e-Gul’ was published in 1959.
Jigar Muradabadi was the only second poet, after Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who was awarded an honorary degree of Doctorate in Literature from Aligarh Muslim University.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PQAMC announces dividend of Rs 1.7635 per unit4 minutes ago
-
Naib Subedar Khalid embraced martyrdom amid KKH landslide clearance operation5 minutes ago
-
DC stresses shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at fixed rates5 minutes ago
-
ADC checks price of items at respective shops in Tank5 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest two wanted criminals5 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak15 minutes ago
-
Minister gives away cheques of financial assistance to Christians, Hindus15 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan Operation15 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 7 arrested, 24 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan45 minutes ago
-
ICP ensures comprehensive security measures in high-security zone45 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed against profiteers, hoarders: DC45 minutes ago
-
BWMC to keep city clean during Eid-ul-Fitr: CEO55 minutes ago