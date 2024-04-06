ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Classical urdu poet Jigar Muradabadi remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Born on April 6, 1890 in Muradabad his birth name was Ali Sikander. His work includes 'Dagh-e-Jigar' and 'Shola-e-Tuur' while his poetry collection 'Aatish-e-Gul’ was published in 1959.

Jigar Muradabadi was the only second poet, after Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who was awarded an honorary degree of Doctorate in Literature from Aligarh Muslim University.

He died on September 9, 1960.