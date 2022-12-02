Classification, bar coding of shop boards to be completed: Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that classification and bar coding of shop boards will be done while legislation will also be made regarding billboards.

This would apply to all PHAs in the province and the tax base will also be expanded.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Friday to deliberate on the achievement of the set goals of the afforestation plan 2022. The meeting took important decisions to increase the revenue of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Aslam Iqbal said the PHA Lahore collected one and a half billion rupees every year, which could be increased to eight billion.

He ordered special discounts should be given to the impecunious strata to hold their marriage ceremonies in PHA-maintained parks and grounds and advised that no one should be harassed in the collection of taxes.

If any officer or official is found guilty of corruption, action will be taken against him under PEEDA Act, 2006, he warned and asked for the details of the saplings planted under the plantation plan.

He also directed to ensure that the goals of the plantation plan 2022 should be achieved.

Secretary Housing and Urban Development Mujtaba Karamat, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan,and others attended the meeting