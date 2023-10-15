Classrooms under ECE in Primary Schools inaugurated

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) United Nations UNICEF and Hashoo Foundation in collaboration with the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government Girls Primary school No. 2 at Kotha and Panch Pir for both girls and boys.

Early Childhood Education (ECE) classrooms were inaugurated and 500 ECE classrooms will be completed in twenty-three districts of the province. This transformative initiative is made possible through funding from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and Education Cut Weight (ECW). Aligned with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Sector Plan 2020-2025, E&SED Child Development highlights the important role ECE plays in learning, making it a top priority for the region.

In order to implement this commitment, the existing 13,000 crude classrooms in primary schools will be converted into modern EC classrooms.

In pursuit of the target of refurbishing 13,000 classrooms into standard ECE centres, UNICEF has partnered with the Hashoo Foundation on a flagship project titled “Transformation of ECE Classrooms in 23 Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The ECE centers to be inaugurated are among the 500 centers being set up by the Hashoo Foundation in collaboration with the Implementation Support Unit of E&SED and E&SE Directorate spread across 23 districts of KP.

Funding for these projects is provided by the Global Partnership for Education and Education Keynote, which supports 1,600 centers and 100 centers respectively. This initiative will benefit more than 96,000 children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

UNICEF has a long-standing partnership with E&SED, which provides technical and financial support to expand educational opportunities, particularly for girls, and improve education service delivery through evidence-based planning. Offers assistance.

Their contributions focus on a number of areas including access, equity, inclusion, quality, governance, and education management. In communities, emphasis is placed on advancing women's education. Hashoo Foundation, with a rich history of promoting education, has reached 550,278 children since the inception of Hasho Schools in 2002.

Notably, 25,500 girls and 24,500 boys are benefiting from the Child Education Support Program, and the 2022 Quality Education Program exemplifies the foundation's dedication to expanding the education landscape.

The inaugural event brought together key stakeholders, including UNICEF, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED), Hashoo Foundation, KP Government, and local community representatives.

Their significant contribution and support is greatly appreciated. Hashoo Foundation Acting Country Director Abdul Waheed expressed his hearty satisfaction at the launch of the ECE project, which promises a bright future for the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the profound impact the establishment of 500 ECE schools has had on the lives of children across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the UNICEF education expert reiterated his unwavering commitment to support partners like Hashoo Foundation and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.